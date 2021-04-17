 Skip to main content
Don't pit people against public transit -- Julia Kroll
Don't pit people against public transit -- Julia Kroll

I find the argument from Wednesday's State Journal editorial, "Give people more space on State St.," about "prioritizing people over buses," to be disingenuous. People are on both sides of this choice.

Buses serve people's crucial transportation needs -- maintaining State Street's bus routes would not be prioritizing vehicle automatons over people. More revealingly, the editorial supports "giving shoppers and diners more room to have fun," even at the expense of people who rely on public transportation to get across town, which is already relatively slow and difficult in Madison.

Yes, businesses are struggling and people are pandemic-fatigued, but I don't think that supports prioritizing leisure and fun over ease and efficiency of people relying on public transportation, many of whom have jobs serving those who are able to relax at these sidewalk outdoor patios. The editorial says that "people who rely on important bus transportation could still catch a bus nearby or at cross streets," yet admits that "changing bus routes to stay off of State Street on weekends is complicated."

I agree that the pedestrian mall could be designed well to balance these interests, but its downsides and challenges should not be diminished at the expense of the people who would be worse off from this change.

Julia Kroll, Madison

