Don't normalize Trump's behavior -- George Savage

Picture all 45 of our presidents in a procession, from George Washington to Donald Trump. Who in this procession would stand out?
Superficially, Abraham Lincoln might stand out because of his height, William Taft because of his weight, and Barack Obama because of his darker skin pigmentation. But these are superficial differences. All of the presidents up through Obama have had a fundamental respect for fair play, the rule of law and democracy. (Granted, during the Civil War and World War II, Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt pushed some limits.)
The only president who truly diverges from the group is Trump, not because he is orange (apples and oranges!), but because he does not believe in the basic rules of democracy.
Of the other 44 presidents, who would be sufficiently dictatorial to say in advance that he might not accept the results of an election? Only Trump, who doubled down by suggesting he might consider using force to continue in office. Trump has spent so much time and energy in preemptively undermining the credibility of the upcoming election.
It is time we stop normalizing President Trump’s behavior and take him for what he is -- a wannabe dictator who is well out of the American tradition.
George Savage, Madison
