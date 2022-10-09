 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't normalize cryptocurrency -- Bruce Harville

I was very disappointed to see the State Journal run the Sept. 27 article "Climate-friendly cryptocurrency." It makes cryptocurrency sound normal and even virtuous because one of the leading "cryptos" has found a way to save energy.

Cryptocurrency is a scam that will make a few people very rich while many more lose big. The best advice for new investors continues to be: "Never invest in anything you don't understand." I have yet to meet a crypto investor who can explain to me how cryptocurrencies can legitimately make money over the long term, or has any idea what "blockchains" and "synchronized ledgers" are.

Bruce Harville, Madison

