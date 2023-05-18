The U.S. has long had a policy against negotiating with terrorists.

It’s time we stop negotiating with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the GOP terrorists who are willing to tank the economy, wreak havoc on the U.S. and international financial markets, and weaken our nation's standing in the world. All to make Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., feel important, and to help McCarthy keep his job.

It’s a futile dream, McCarthy. Give it up. John Boehner and Newt Gingrich tried the same stunt, and both lost their jobs as speaker of the House.

The budgets that caused the debt were passed by Congress, and the administrative branch of the government, namely the president, is obligated to spend the money on the budget that Congress passed. The 14th Amendment says the U.S. will pay its debts.

Ergo, the budget ceiling is a piece of theater that the GOP loves to use against Democratic presidents, but never uses against Republican presidents.

President Joe Biden should quit negotiating with terrorists and invoke the 14th Amendment.

John Hallinan, Stoughton

Hands on Wisconsin archive