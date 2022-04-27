Don't miss 'Miss Lulu Bett' in Portage -- Sheril Lannoye

If you are a Portage-area resident, you owe it to yourself to see Zona Gale's comedy, "Miss Lulu Bett," opening May 5 at the Portage Center for the Arts (previously called the Zona Gale Center).

This comedy opened on Broadway over a 100 years ago and won the Pulitzer Prize. It's important because Gale is a Portage native and the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for drama. The novel on which the play is based was a blockbuster best seller in 1920. If you think it sounds dated, you will discover that it is surprisingly relevant to today and very entertaining.

If you are from here, you should know about Gale. In fact, you could visit her former home at the Museum at the Portage and learn more at portagemuseum.org.

For ticket information call the Portage Center for the Arts at 608-742-5655. This production is directed by John Ribar and is staged by Portage Area Community Theatre.

Sheril Lannoye, Portage