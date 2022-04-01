Don't miss chance to vote Tuesday -- Daniel Osborne

We are fighting our way back to living a more “normal” way of life this spring.

Our kids are finally removing their face coverings, and we want to believe our children can go back to learning some good old-fashioned reading, writing, math and science.

One problem with keeping that kind of faith is that COVID inadvertently allowed parents to discover their children were receiving very little instruction in these fundamentals. Instead, the class time was filled with activities that many parents thought would be better taught in the privacy of their own homes.

Public school test scores are not good, but the analysis of this data has generally not been highlighted by mainstream news outlets.

I have had kids in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District for years, and these recent events have pushed me to consider other options.

Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin, and I have noticed that the school board elections have contested races in my community. Other area districts are facing this same opportunity.

It is crucial that voters choose candidates that will fight for the kids' right to a great fundamental education.

Daniel Osborne, Middleton