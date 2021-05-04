Don't make light of traffic stops -- Pat Malloy

Nate Beeler's editorial cartoon in Friday's newspaper about a police traffic stop was extreme disappointing and an inaccurate representation of the law enforcement officers I know.
Traffic laws exist so we all can travel on public highways with a degree of safety. It is a difficult and frequently dangerous job to enforce them. Impaired drivers and the carnage they often cause cannot be prevented without some kind of traffic enforcement.
A recent case out of Harris County, Texas, shows what can happen when traffic laws are not enforced. A driver was stopped for driving at a high rate of speed. He was apparently intoxicated as well. The officer noticed some marijuana and confiscated the drug. The officer then released the driver and allowed him to drive away.
Thirty minutes later, this driver was again going 115 mph and ran a red light. The first car he hit was occupied by a mom and her three small kids. All four of them died as a result of the crash. Five other occupied vehicles were impacted. The driver's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. He is in jail facing four counts of vehicle homicide. He may well spend the rest of his life in prison.