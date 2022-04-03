Don't make exceptions for violence -- Susan Kennedy

Those who witnessed the incident of actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rick at the Academy Awards last Sunday seem to be of two minds over whether Smith should have suffered more consequences as a result of his behavior.

Yes, Rock may have crossed a comedic line. But I give him the benefit of the doubt that he did not know about Smith's wife's alopecia.

Nevertheless, that thought becomes moot in the context of what followed when Smith committed a crime in front of millions of witnesses on stage and followed it with yelling expletives in a cloud of rage. Battery is a crime, and battery is against the law. It matters not who does it or where it happens or that charges were not pressed. Violence in the form of battery should have consequences whether the batterer is about to win an Academy Award or not.

The world has become saturated with crime and violence, and we wring our hands and talk the talk about violence. I don’t know what the answer is, but I know what it isn’t. It is not apathy and making exceptions while witnessing a crime being committed.

It is time to walk the walk.

Susan Kennedy, Fitchburg