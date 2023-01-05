Don't make Evers a two-term lame duck -- Chris Unterberger

The lame-duck government returns. With last fall’s election victory, Gov. Tony Evers secured his seat at the head of a motionless government while the GOP failed to secure a supermajority in the Legislature. This, however, will not prevent Republican state lawmakers from blocking Evers-backed bills and appointments, rendering the people’s will moot, and effectively creating a term-length lame-duck session.

This isn't new to us Wisconsinites. For the past four years we’ve seen what a simple majority can do to cripple an administration’s agenda. Every meaningful budget items from the governor’s office have been shot down. Almost every major appointment by Evers has been blocked by the Senate. Every special session has been made a mockery. This new legislative session will be no different.

Though ots candidate failed to make it to the Governor’s Mansion, the GOP is celebrating, knowing that starting this week it will have control of the people’s will for at least the next two years by laming the Evers duck.

Democrats need to work in this new legislative session to overcome the gerrymandered majority of the GOP, win back a majority in 2024, and ensure that Gov. Evers doesn’t serve an eight-year lame-duck term.

Chris Unterberger, Adams

