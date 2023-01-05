 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't make Evers a two-term lame duck -- Chris Unterberger

  • 0

The lame-duck government returns. With last fall’s election victory, Gov. Tony Evers secured his seat at the head of a motionless government while the GOP failed to secure a supermajority in the Legislature. This, however, will not prevent Republican state lawmakers from blocking Evers-backed bills and appointments, rendering the people’s will moot, and effectively creating a term-length lame-duck session.

This isn't new to us Wisconsinites. For the past four years we’ve seen what a simple majority can do to cripple an administration’s agenda. Every meaningful budget items from the governor’s office have been shot down. Almost every major appointment by Evers has been blocked by the Senate. Every special session has been made a mockery. This new legislative session will be no different.

Though ots candidate failed to make it to the Governor’s Mansion, the GOP is celebrating, knowing that starting this week it will have control of the people’s will for at least the next two years by laming the Evers duck.

People are also reading…

Democrats need to work in this new legislative session to overcome the gerrymandered majority of the GOP, win back a majority in 2024, and ensure that Gov. Evers doesn’t serve an eight-year lame-duck term.

Chris Unterberger, Adams

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics