Don't lose moral compass in Israel -- Umair Ahmed

Israel’s purported self-defense campaign against Hamas has claimed more than 200 lives, many of them innocent women and children.
For every Israeli life tragically lost, Israel has retaliated and claimed twentyfold Palestinian lives. This is aggression in the guise of self-defense to the "nth degree."
As a Muslim, I condemn the escalation of violence from Hamas. But the Israeli government’s right to defend itself against legitimate threats does not justify targeting Palestinian civilians, children and homes. It appears to be quickly forgotten how this conflict started -- Israel’s attempts to establish settlements in Sheikh Jarrah and to force Palestinians out of their homes.
The holy Quran outlines a principle (5.33) that killing of an innocent life is akin to killing all mankind. By remaining silent to the atrocities being committed, we are losing our collective humanity. Supporting Israel as an ally should not come at the expense of sacrificing our moral compass.
Umair Ahmed, Oshkosh