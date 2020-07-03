Don't look to police as role models -- Tim Saubers
Don't look to police as role models -- Tim Saubers

The State Journal's editorial "No cops means fewer role models" was misinformed and disgusting. It contended removing black cops from Madison's high schools will lead to a decrease in role models for black youth and an overall decrease in safety in schools.

Black youth have myriad community role models available to them and should never be looking to police as role models. No one should ever look at the police as a positive force in our society.

It's also disgusting, and very telling, that the newspaper's editorials don't focus more on black men and women who have been murdered and brutalized by the police right here in Madison. The State Journal's racism and ignorance is sad to see and very disappointing, though not surprising. Hopefully the editorial board will take some time to educate itself in the future.

Tim Saubers, Madison

