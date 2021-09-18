Don't limit sports for young athletes -- Mick Maier

Today's youth sports landscape is littered with professional coaches who urge their charges to specialize in their sport to the exclusion of all others.
Proud parents, lured by the prospect of an eventual athletic scholarship, are easy targets for these coaches who benefit financially by the decision to play just their sport. Parents who fall prey to this approach are doing their child more harm than good. Here's why:
- Playing multiple sports leads to a more balanced, injury-resistant physique and a better athlete.
- It's impossible to predict at a young age which sport will offer the most opportunity. (Michael Jordan didn't initially make his high school varsity basketball team.)
- College coaches prefer well-rounded athletes who compete at an intense level throughout the year in more than one season.
- The advanced skills necessary to play in college can be refined there.
- Most importantly, young athletes who limit themselves to one sport frequently "burn out" or lose interest in that sport by their junior or senior year in high school.
Participating in competitive athletics comes with many benefits. Don't let your son or daughter be swept up in an a limiting, singular quest to obtain a college scholarship.
Mick Maier, Middleton