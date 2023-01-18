Don't let taxes pay for private schools -- Allegra Zick

With 40 years in education as a teaching principal and 12 years as a school board member, I find it alarming that private schools could be publicly funded.

Public schools are the foundation of democracy. Private schools can be religious, and some are even run by for-profit groups. Funding a religious school is against the Constitution, and for-profit schools widen the wealth gap and increase problems of racism and segregation.

Every year parents applied to my public school because a private school couldn’t serve special needs children. Behavioral problems were another excuse for them to remove children of another color or low income to a public school where all were accepted. Whereas public schools disclosed achievement levels, private schools declined to do so. When they did, it was because they had handpicked their students.

Private schools are not required to hire teachers as fully qualified as public schools, and usually they do not have the pay or benefits. In a public school, children learn to work and play together regardless of race, religion or social status.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City

