I am very concerned about the parallels I see in some states with Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

State legislatures are targeting the LGBTQ community and voting rights while banning books that they don’t agree with. They are endangering women’s health, threatening the medical community’s ability to treat patients under threat of criminal prosecution, arming teachers in our children’s schools and banning medical practices for children struggling with their sexual identity. They target the weak and the minorities who don’t have the resources to fight back effectively.

Ultimately it is because we voters continue to accept gerrymandering that allows minority positions to elect representatives who don’t reflect a majority position. We have also allowed enormous amounts of campaign financing from outside of the election district. It’s time to stand up to these absurdities while our vote still matters.

I am reminded of Lutheran minister Martin Niemöller’s prose:

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me."

Doug Zwank, Middleton

