Don't let social media run amok -- Jan Somerfeld

I read with interest the Dallas Morning News editorial, "Trump is a symptom, not the cause," in the Jan. 16 State Journal that addressed America’s problem with social media.

Indeed, it is a “disease that incubates radicalism,” and we face some serious challenges to combat it. I can only hope the new Biden administration confronts this malady immediately and makes it a priority in its agenda.

Silencing Donald Trump’s use of social media is not the answer, because his tweets were only a "symptom of a disease." The internet grew into something beyond our wildest expectations, and we have allowed it to consume our daily lives.

It now drives us and divides us. We can no longer differentiate truth from fiction. And for many Americans, this is their only source of news.

Further, radicalism has been "openly planned, coordinated and executed" by those who believe in both far-left and far-right agendas. Both sides of the aisle deserve blame in the uncontrolled, rampant use of social media.