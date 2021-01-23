 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't let social media run amok -- Jan Somerfeld
0 comments

Don't let social media run amok -- Jan Somerfeld

  • 0

I read with interest the Dallas Morning News editorial, "Trump is a symptom, not the cause," in the Jan. 16 State Journal that addressed America’s problem with social media.

Indeed, it is a “disease that incubates radicalism,” and we face some serious challenges to combat it. I can only hope the new Biden administration confronts this malady immediately and makes it a priority in its agenda.

Silencing Donald Trump’s use of social media is not the answer, because his tweets were only a "symptom of a disease." The internet grew into something beyond our wildest expectations, and we have allowed it to consume our daily lives.

It now drives us and divides us. We can no longer differentiate truth from fiction. And for many Americans, this is their only source of news.

Further, radicalism has been "openly planned, coordinated and executed" by those who believe in both far-left and far-right agendas. Both sides of the aisle deserve blame in the uncontrolled, rampant use of social media. 

The arbitrary decisions by major technology companies to allow only those social media outlets deemed "worthy" of existence is the final wake-up call.

Congress must act to hold Google, Apple and Amazon accountable for both their operation and content. These companies cannot be the gatekeepers of information, hold more power than the president of the United States, or manipulate our elections.

Jan Somerfeld, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics