Don't let Ron Johnson forget about abortion referendum -- Paul Mickey

Now that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has been elected to a third term, I’m sure he’ll be anxious to fulfill his campaign promises to the voters.

During the debates and interviews with the press, he stated that he thought abortion should be decided by the states, and that it should be put on a ballot initiative or binding referendum for the people of Wisconsin to vote on.

His opponent and reporters indicated that this was disingenuous on his part because Wisconsin doesn’t allow ballot initiatives, but Johnson indicated he would lobby for the Legislature to make an exception in this case.

Given that, he should be meeting with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and perhaps Gov. Tony Evers to make that happen. While he’s at it, since he ran as the candidate who supported law enforcement, he should push for a ballot initiative to enact sensible gun reform laws such as universal background checks and getting assault weapons off the streets. These are measures that have overwhelming public support as well as support from the police community.

Even though the election is over, voters should regularly contact his office to make sure he follows through on these issues in case he’s inclined to forget.

Paul Mickey, Madison