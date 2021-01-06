 Skip to main content
Don't let red tape slow vaccinations -- Bob Drane
Don't let red tape slow vaccinations -- Bob Drane

As someone in the bullseye demographic target for COVID-19, I’m hoping that any day now the me-first political class and the litigators will get out of the way and let Walgreens, CVC and the private sector administer the vaccines to those who need and want them.

Competent people did too much amazing work so far to develop the vaccines and care for the victims just to see it wasted on the usual bureaucratic red tape and legal roadblocks. May a sense of urgency dawn on the “powers that be” and the mass vaccinations begin before even more lives are lost.

Bob Drane, Middleton

