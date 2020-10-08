Don't let loudest voices run police -- George Silverwood

Public Safety Review Committee chair Brenda Konkel's response to the Police and Fire Commission citizen survey, saying it reflected "a very well organized group of police supporters," is laughable.

An unsuccessful candidate in her final City Council election, she received an appointment from the mayor to the Public Safety Review Committee. She has spent the last few months choosing to listen to the loudest voices and pushing her personal agenda.

As the $400,000 report stated, the Madison Police Department "is far from 'a Department in crisis.'" If Konkel got out in the larger community, she would discover that the Police Department is largely respected and that violent crime is, in fact, a serious concern, as reflected in the Police and Fire Commission's survey response.

Fortunately, Wisconsin's law for hiring police chiefs removes some of the politics from that process, and the commission has chosen to solicit input from more than just those loudest voices.

George Silverwood, Madison