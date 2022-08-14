Don't let Johnson end earned benefits -- Jim Youngerman

Over 60 million Americans now receive Social Security or Medicare benefits. These are earned benefits, not entitlements, because the recipients have paid into the system during their lifetimes.

Yet shockingly, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has proposed turning these vitally important earned benefits into "discretionary spending," meaning Congress would need to vote on them every year, and Congress could cut, privatize or dismantle these programs at any time.

Johnson's proposal is outrageous and shameful. Johnson is a millionaire many times over who has voted himself a massive tax cut while in office. He has no appreciation of, or empathy for, the countless millions of Americans who rely on these earned benefit programs for their economic survival.

We can not idly stand by and allow a super wealthy elected official such as Johnson to strip these earned benefits away from hardworking Americans

The best response to Johnson is to vote him out of office in November. I will be supporting Mandela Barnes.

Jim Youngerman, Madison