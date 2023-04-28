I want to thank U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, sincerely for her recent and continued effort to support Wisconsin citizen Cassandra Dixon. Dixon was assaulted by an Israeli settler while visiting with Palestinians in the West Bank. The alleged perpetrator was arrested, but Baldwin's continued support for this piece of justice is needed to keep the issue from getting buried by the authorities there.

This incident and its aftermath are so representative of Israel’s long history of taking land from Palestinians at will. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promises to the current coalition government to take more land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean are counter to the position taken by the U.S. government. Subsequent actions displacing Palestinians are counter to every human right imaginable.

These actions and further actions directly threatening the rights of women, LGTBQ communities and Palestinians who are citizens of Israel must be opposed.

Bullies must be told "no" by the entire world who cares about human rights, starting with the the U.S.

Baldwin should continue the good work she has started and publicly oppose these illegal and inhumane actions.

Dave Minden, Madison

