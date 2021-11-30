Don't let immunity battle divide us -- Mark K. Allen

Some in the Republican Party see a new wedge issue in vaccine immunity vs. natural immunity. Natural immunity is obtained by having had an actual COVID-19 infection.
We should not take the bait offered to stoke this division. We should allow people with documented evidence of a COVID-19 infection to forgo vaccination. Documented evidence must be in the form of a recorded positive test for COVID-19 or a medical record of treatment for the disease.
I myself believe that vaccinations provide the best immunity to the infection and lower the chance of serious illness. People who choose to forego vaccination after an infection are taking a risk, but less risk than those who choose no immunity. The unvaccinated with no natural immunity should be the focus of the vaccination efforts. Pitting those with natural immunity and the vaccinated against each other serves no purpose other than to open another line of division.
I hope that Democrats and national, state and local health officials accept that natural immunity -- while less that optimum -- is some protection. The pandemic should have brought out the best in us, and sadly it has not. It is time to begin to minimize the divisions and accept some limits on what we can force people to do.
Mark K. Allen, Madison