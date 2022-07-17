Don't let GOP ruin our right to vote -- Jan Severson

As I filled out my absentee ballot for the primary, due to age and health issues, I thought how lucky we are to live in a country where we have this right to vote. Please don't let the Republican Party ruin this.

As you vote, please consider what that party has done to hamper our voting privileges, making it harder for people to vote. Our governor and president are doing what they can to get our country back on track, despite opposition from the Republicans. Are they doing everything right? Probably not. How do you please people who won't listen to reason or even attempt to meet half way.

Dana Milbank's column in Tuesday's State Journal, "GOP leaders broke Americans’ confidence," described Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's objection to a bill Democrats are working on to lower prescription drug prices. The Kentucky Republican wants to stop Democrats from using a process known as reconciliation to pass a bill that would allow Americans from getting cheaper prescriptions. He feels this will be a Republican advantage in the midterm elections.

Again, please consider these and the many other things the Republican Party has done that definitely hurt the middle and lower class when you cast your vote.

We do not need more Trumpism.

Jan Severson, Madison