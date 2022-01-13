Don't let enablers write Jan. 6 history -- Donna Silver

Hats off to the State Journal for roundly condemning the three Wisconsin insurrection enablers: U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua; and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. The State Journal’s editorial was a brave and unequivocal denunciation.

I only have one quibble. The headline -- “History will tarnish 3 in state GOP” -- repeats a common misleading trope about the infallibility of history. Unfortunately, history is not always a clear and objective judge of right and wrong.

For starters, it is usually told by the winners. If the Nazis had won, the history of World War II would look quite different. If Trump’s ever-loyal supporters manage to elect him (by the ballot or in a future coup), then “history” (as if there is only one history) may view the "Wisconsin three" as heroes.

History is not predetermined. I hope the State Journal is prescient and the infamous Wisconsin politicians will be seen as just that -- infamous. We need to work, though, to create a society that will deliver this verdict.