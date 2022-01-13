 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't let enablers write Jan. 6 history -- Donna Silver
0 comments

Don't let enablers write Jan. 6 history -- Donna Silver

  • 0

Hats off to the State Journal for roundly condemning the three Wisconsin insurrection enablers: U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua; and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. The State Journal’s editorial was a brave and unequivocal denunciation.

I only have one quibble. The headline -- “History will tarnish 3 in state GOP” -- repeats a common misleading trope about the infallibility of history. Unfortunately, history is not always a clear and objective judge of right and wrong.

For starters, it is usually told by the winners. If the Nazis had won, the history of World War II would look quite different. If Trump’s ever-loyal supporters manage to elect him (by the ballot or in a future coup), then “history” (as if there is only one history) may view the "Wisconsin three" as heroes.

History is not predetermined. I hope the State Journal is prescient and the infamous Wisconsin politicians will be seen as just that -- infamous. We need to work, though, to create a society that will deliver this verdict.

Donna Silver, Madison 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics