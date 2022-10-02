Don't let deniers undermine election -- Susan Kies

Election deniers wrap themselves in our flag, yet they don’t support our Constitution requiring the peaceful transfer of power. In their minds, an election is fair only if their candidate wins.

In 2020, deniers violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, harmed police officers and threatened Vice President Mike Pence and legislators in an attempt to reverse the legitimate results.

Numerous investigations by both parties and the Associated Press detected no substantial fraud in the 2020 election. Cases of problems totaled in the hundreds -- out of millions of votes cast -- and included votes for both major presidential candidates.

People guilty of voter fraud should be prosecuted, as should those guilty of obstructing legitimate election results. Deniers use the term “stolen election” so we won’t trust the election process. Don’t fall for it. Elections are our voice -- the basis of our democracy.

Deniers should put effort into winning the next election based on policies, not promoting unsubstantiated claims. Beware of those who peddle baseless information using condescension and name-calling instead of solid facts, evidence and respectful discourse.

Democracy is messy because it allows all opinions to be heard. It’s our civic duty to discard lies and bogus theories to keep our democratic process as fair as possible. Do the work -- then go vote.

