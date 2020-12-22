Don't let denial of election fester -- Donna Silver

The widespread denial that President-elect Joe Biden is the legitimate winner of the recent presidential election is, on one level, just bad sportsmanship. After scores of unsuccessful court challenges, even President Donald Trump’s normally-obsequious Attorney General William Barr declared there was no widespread voter fraud. Bad sportsmanship is an unflattering character flaw, but it generally lacks wider consequences.
On a more serious level, pervasive election denial could lead to deep and tragic problems down the road. After World War I, many Germans refused to believe that Germany had lost the war. This denial helped fuel the rise of the Nazis. The convenient scapegoat for the World War I debacle was, of course, the Jews.
I worry that election denial could similarly fester and then explode in unpredictable ways. Unless the sour mood of denial drastically changes, this will likely be a central issue in the 2024 presidential election. Who will the scapegoats likely be? Well, there are the usual suspects: the "deep state," China, Iran, Socialist Democrats or maybe George Soros.
The only way to avoid the ugly consequences of denial is for the rational elements of the Republican Party to assert themselves.
They have cowered for too long.
Donna Silver, Madison