Don't let dangerous people walk free -- Bruce Frey

In the shadow of the horrific incident in Waukesha that left so many killed and injured, we were appalled to learn that the suspect was out on low bail for serious crimes. We were all collectively appalled that this was allowed and that this person was free to commit this act.

Now, after a homicide at Kwik Trip on Milwaukee Street in Madison in daylight, we see once again that the suspect was out on numerous felony bail charges.

According to the story "Suspect arrested; targeted shooting" in last Tuesday's State Journal: "At the time of his arrest, [the suspect] had seven open felony cases and one open misdemeanor case against him in Dane County, including for battery, possession of narcotics and bail jumping, according to online court records."

Dane County Sheriff's Office names suspect in Sunday homicide Adams had a number of open cases against him at the time of his arrest.

How many more will like this be allowed to run free in Dane County to cause further trouble. Who is responsible for the ridiculous bail amounts?

When the next horrific incident occurs, look back on what is being allowed in your city and county and ask yourself, who is protecting us?