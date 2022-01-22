Don't let COVID further divide us -- Aaron Bock

I believe that getting vaccinated is the surest way to end the pandemic, and I have done so. I have loved ones who are susceptible to the worst effects of COVID. But I am getting tired of the vitriol being hurled at the unvaccinated in letters to the editor and elsewhere.
To those doing this: You're not helping. Calling for the unvaccinated to be shamed, punished and denied health care will not convince them to get the shot. I'm angry that COVID hasn't been brought under control yet, too. But I hope you will use your energy for something more fulfilling, such as helping someone who is struggling through these times.
To the unvaccinated: If you're unsure about getting the shot, research reputable sources of information about it, consult your doctor and use this to decide: If you're able to get vaccinated and choose not to, I don't agree with your choice. But I recognize that this is sometimes the price of a free society. I hope COVID doesn’t force you to regret your decision.
To everyone: It's deplorable that both sides of our political class are using the pandemic to further divide us. I refuse to participate in this. I hope you will, too.
Aaron Bock, Cross Plains
Aaron
Bock
2125 Hillebrand Dr.
Cross Plains