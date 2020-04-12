Don't let COVID-19 ruin Earth Day -- Tom Mortenson

The novel coronavirus poses a threat to our way of life and may limit our ability to celebrate Earth Day later this month. While each of us is eager to bring our communities together, we must be aware of the public health reality we are facing.

Rather than despair, let's make Earth Day a day of reflecting what each of us can do. The crisis does not mean you cannot write your legislators or a letter to a newspaper, or use social media to discuss with your friends about Earth Day.

This is time to complete Earth-friendly actions around your home. You do not need to have 500 plastic water bottles to survive. Think about how you can conserve water and buy only Earth-friendly products. Replace disposable items with renewable ones. Reduce your use of energy. Look over your household cleaning products to make sure they are effective and safe. Check your toilet for any leaks.

Do not let COVID-19 be an excuse for not doing something. Reconnect with the environment. Use this as an opportunity to rediscover, and educate those in your family.

Earth Day begins with each of us. Remember, the novel coronavirus will not kill Earth Day.

Tom Mortenson, Detroit Lakes, Minn.