Don't let COVID-19 make a come back -- Jeff Virchow

Friday's State Journal article "Enthusiasm for shots wanes" described the decline in numbers of people interested in getting the COVID vaccine.

I’ve been a participant in and observer of athletic events for over 60 years. One of the ideas that all of my coaches emphasized is that when you gain an advantage over your opponent, you don’t take your foot off the gas. You keep playing just as hard to make sure that your opponent doesn’t have a chance for a come back.

It seems prudent to apply that same approach to our battle against COVID-19.

It’s encouraging to see infection numbers falling, but now is not the time to back away from taking advantage of every resource we have to fight the virus. Continued diligence in preventive measures, especially vaccinations, will ensure that the virus doesn’t have a chance to make another comeback. Then we will be able to enjoy more normal lifestyles in the months and years to come.

Jeff Virchow, Prairie du Sac