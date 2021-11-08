Don't let council kill new bus system -- Adam Pagenkopf

I urge the Madison City Council to reject a proposed amendment that is likely to kill bus rapid transit (BRT) and the transit network redesign.
This amendment sets a disturbing precedent where a small group of business owners and their lobby groups can derail years of regular public process at the 11th hour by introducing a budget amendment allowing for a few days of public comment after years of planning.
This amendment proposes to halt the BRT process and introduce delays that could easily kill the project entirely. Completion of planning could be pushed into 2023 and 2024, when a new U.S. Congress and a new Wisconsin governor may be seated. In 2011, high-peed rail was killed by a new governor.
The planned BRT route was decided on after years of public engagement, and it is the best route for riders, the project and the city. The status quo for Metro Transit is not acceptable. Riders from disadvantaged groups take significantly longer to get to their destination, having to take circuitous routes and lengthy transfers even to go short distances. BRT and network redesign will significantly increase access to jobs, groceries, child care and much more for Madisonians who rely on the bus for transportation.
Adam Pagenkopf, Madison