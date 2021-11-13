 Skip to main content

Don't let Bitcoin get too big to regulate -- George Savage
I do not pretend to understand the intricacies of Bitcoin. This much I know, though: It leaves a walloping carbon footprint.

Bitcoin “mining” in one year consumes more electricity than Google, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft combined, according to a recent Cambridge University study. The transactions are unregulated (perfect for illegal transactions), and the values fluctuates wildly (so are prone to boom or bust swings).

Bitcoin is the darling of speculators and libertarians. (Predictably, Steve Bannon and Ron Paul are fans.)

As Bitcoin grows exponentially, I fear it will soon be too big to regulate.

Our country now has a host of knotty, unsolvable problems. Bitcoin is not one of them. There is no public good in the Bitcoin currency.

It's time to outlaw it before it swamps our economy.

George Savage, Madison 

