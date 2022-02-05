Don't let batteries delay solar power -- Fred Flynn

I agree with the assessment from last Monday's letter to the editor "Disposing batteries harms environment." It’s only going to get worse with the proliferation of electric vehicles. But don’t lump solar panels in with batteries.

First, the vast majority of solar installations don’t have batteries. They rely on the grid as a form of “cloud” storage, reducing the load on generation. Second, solar panels have an engineered life of 30 years, not 10, so there is time to solve the recycling issue. And the life-cycle carbon footprint of a photovoltaic generated kilowatt hour of electricity, which includes both manufacture and disposal, is about 1/10th that of natural gas and 1/50th that of coal generation.

As for electric cars, maybe think of it this way: Some 70% of the energy consumed in this country is used to power buildings, including heating, cooling, lighting, water, elevators, entrances and security. Reducing that is where we should be concentrating our efforts. Solar installations on our homes, business and municipal buildings will have a dramatic effect in reducing our global carbon output.

Fred Flynn, Sun Prairie