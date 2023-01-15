Don't let Amtrak be a white elephant -- Bill Walters

Over the last several months there's been a lot of excitement over the possibility of Amtrak rail service coming to Madison. So far, the overwhelming commentary is on location, location and location. Very little discussion is about marketing and demand for rail service.

We need to hold our iron horses there a bit. Picking a location is only the tip of the iceberg in a development process for rail service.

Once several possible locations have been chosen, each will need comprehensive cost/benefit analysis and passenger demand studies at various price points where the service will be marketed. Perhaps several public hearings will be needed.

Bottom line: It will take a lot of time and effort. Do not assume it's a done deal. Have a plan B.

Don't get me wrong, I think we should start looking at rail service locations. People are excited about reducing their carbon footprint, reducing traffic congestion and completing a piece of an infrastructure plan. But just be cognizant that if people will not pay for that service compared to their other options at certain price points, it will become a white elephant.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg

The Mendota Marsh collection