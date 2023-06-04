Psalm 2:1 reads, "Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?"

As our world is being turned upside down, I find it ironic that Christians are being accused of "preying on children" for teaching them about God and his son Jesus. Meanwhile, children are openly taught anti-God, anti-family, and anti-American ideologies in state-funded schools.

It's not illegal to tell people about Jesus (yet), so I encourage you to bring your children to Sunday school or vacation Bible school so they can learn God's ways. Our actions have consequences. If our country continues to embrace communist ideologies, where government replaces God as the authority in our lives, it will bring devastating results.

It's estimated that millions of Christians were killed in the 20th century in communist Russia and China. These are the atrocities that take place in godless countries. Let's not give away the freedom so many died for so we could enjoy and replace it with a government of godless vain imaginations.

Tom Trow, Madison