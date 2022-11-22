 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't label people by mental health -- Craig Gartland

I was saddened when I read this recent headline in my newsfeed: "Family: Man convicted in Christmas parade crash is bipolar."

I was saddened as a parent of a young adult who suffers from and manages bipolar disorder. It matters that we do not make comments that someone "is bipolar." Instead we should say someone "has or suffers from," or "has been diagnosed with" bipolar disorder.

My child happens to be a successful analyst and writer at a prestigious Washington, D.C., policy think tank -- while also managing his bipolar disorder. He could happen to be unemployed or incarcerated. Either way, I would not want someone to refer to him in these terms: "he is bipolar."

I hope this is helpful in future communications referring to those with, suffering from or managing mental illness.

Craig Gartland, Madison

