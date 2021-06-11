 Skip to main content
Don't invest in fossil fuel storage -- Kathy Strube
Don't invest in fossil fuel storage -- Kathy Strube

I really object to the WE Energies proposal to spend $370 million plus interest, totaling $460 million. The proposal aims to build storage tanks in Ixonia and Bluff Creek to hold excess liquified natural gas storage used to heat homes, just in case it gets too cold for days a year.

In a time when it’s critical that we move to clean energy, let’s not spend our money on fossil fuel, even if gas is "better" than coal. Natural gas is primarily methane and there is methane leakage from production and transport of the methane. Methane traps 30 times more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

A Sierra Club analysis showed that a program to incentivize large businesses to reduce usage on the rare extra cold days, and to make homes more efficient, would avoid the need for this expensive new facility that once built would be hard to shut down.

Wind and solar power are now often cheaper than gas. The price of electricity in Wisconsin is already higher than the U.S. average according to the Energy Information Administration.

Let’s not spend foolishly and possibly raise rates. Let’s not further pollute and warm the earth.

Kathy Strube, Mukwonago

