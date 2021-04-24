Don't ignore violence, absent fathers -- Samuel Smith

For months the media has intensely focused on police killings of Black people, culminating in former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's conviction.
By contrast, the media has paid very little attention to a much bigger problem, numerically, for the Black community: Black-on-Black homicides.
Chicago experienced 700 homicides in 2020, and about three-quarters of these victims were Black, with young Black men being the main perpetrators and victims. It's time to put some focus on this huge problem, though it may go against the far left's insistence on a "pure victimhood" narrative when it comes to the Black community.
Half a century ago U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynahan addressed the disintegration of the Black family and its devastating effects. This is largely a problem of absent fathers. As journalist Don Lemon remarked recently, the absence of good male role models for Black boys is a major problem contributing to high rates of Black male criminal activity and homicides.
The failure of the media and Black leaders to address this issue publicly only adds fuel to the far right's racial animosity.
Samuel Smith, Madison