Don't ignore those who doubt vaccines -- John A. Schrandt

I was shocked as I watched the panel of distinguished doctors and nurses, organized by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, discuss the government health care bureaucracy's approach to COVID-19.
There is a procedure for reporting side-effects and incidents related to the COVID vaccines. But many of these physicians and nurses told of threats of being fired or of having their medical licenses revoked if they dared to speak out against the vaccines and mandates for any reason. The reason being data suggesting an increase in myocarditis after inoculations. Of course these physicians were stigmatized and accused of spreading misinformation.
Minimizing the effects of available pharmaceuticals to treat COVID will result in huge profits for newer drug treatments. Dr. Anthony Fauci and his ilk have promoted fear of a perpetual pandemic. Power is addictive, and these bureaucrats have no intention of relinquishing it to let us live our normal lives.
People are also reading…
John A. Schrandt, Madison