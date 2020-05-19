Don't ignore the pain of self-employed, working-class people during pandemic -- Cameron Gillie

I’ve noticed most of the people preaching on social media that the lockdown orders stay in place indefinitely are people comfortably working from home still receiving a paycheck. Millions of self-employed and working-class people are watching everything they worked for their entire life crumble.

I’m a small business owner, and this lockdown will likely end the business that I put 27 years of blood, sweat and tears into. So I sympathize with people who want to get back to work. Businesses need customers, not loans or handouts. I’m not a flat-earth, science-denying lunatic carrying military guns at a protest. Though by being in favor of opening up the economy, I'm sure I’ll be lumped into that group and ridiculed.

I am a Democrat and no fan of President Donald Trump, but this dismissive attitude by the far left that ignores the pain of millions of hard-working Americans is precisely what fueled Trump’s win in 2016. It will also get him reelected.

We should listen to and care about the people who are hurting the most instead of mocking them. American democracy is supposed to be about compromising and being able to turn right and left to find our way.

Cameron Gillie, Madison