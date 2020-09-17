Don't ignore just reason for protest -- Coral Swanson

Vice-President Mike Pence came to Janesville Monday using the phrase "law and order" as a campaign weapon.

The shameful goal is to divide us by race as President Donald Trump has done his entire presidency (and before). If that is not the case, why is it when "law and order" is spoken of it seems to be narrowly focused on "violent protesters"? Somehow the reason for the protests, the too frequent killing of unarmed Black citizens by police, is not addressed.

I am against all kinds of violence, including while engaging in constitutionally-protected protests, and I very much appreciate and support the presence of well-trained police officers whose goal, I trust, is to keep my community safe. But not all of our citizens have felt safe.

Our founding documents contain wonderful principles that we as a country have not always lived up to. Our history contains violence in the stories of slavery and lynching, and opportunities denied in voting rights, education, employment and housing, and explains why we continue to struggle with issues of race. We need to do better.

Yes, let's uphold the law for everyone, enjoy peace and order in our communities, and address all forms of violence.

Coral Swanson, Janesville