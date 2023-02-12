Following the latest murder of an unarmed person by law enforcement, there's been an almost daily barrage of news about police reform. Many of the suggestions are directed toward more accountability for police, such as required and better training in the use of weapons and more cultural awareness. What is mentioned less often is the selection process for law enforcement positions.

Some police are bullies, which is defined as a person who uses strength or power to harm or intimidate those who are weaker, according to Oxford American Dictionary. This is clearly evident in many of the stories of police brutality.

My family experienced this firsthand on three occasions when the police came to my house in Madison several years ago to investigate disturbances among our pre-teen grandchildren. On each occasion, one or two of the officers actually pushed my wife or me up against a wall, and we had not even said a word to them. They seemed to have a need to let us know who was in charge.

Wouldn’t it be possible to only select, via psychological testing, candidates for our law enforcement positions who do not have these tendencies? Though I’m not sufficiently naïve to think such testing would be fool-proof, isn’t it worth a try?

Michael Hart, Madison

