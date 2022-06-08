Don't go back to time before Roe -- Allegra Zick

Ironically, Republicans who want less government interference now want total control over women's rights for abortion.

Health care, Social Security and welfare are on their chopping blocks. Polls and protesters have no influence.

I can relate personally to abortion because my father's mother died from a self-induced abortion. Their family lived in poverty. Her husband lost his job when the Larue Iron mine closed, making them homeless when they lost company housing. Father's three sisters had to discontinue their schooling and become housemaids, and he and his two younger siblings were put up for adoption because his father, filled with guilt, died of alcoholism.

Do we want to go back to those days when abortion was illegal?

A simple solution to encourage full-term pregnancy is extended and paid maternal leave, universal health care, child care and paid education including college and technical schools. Poverty must be reduced, and homelessness must be addressed, with family grants and governmental housing.

If Roe v. Wade is not upheld, then use vasectomies to ensure guilty men also lose their rights.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City