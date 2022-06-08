 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't go back to time before Roe -- Allegra Zick

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Ironically, Republicans who want less government interference now want total control over women's rights for abortion.

Health care, Social Security and welfare are on their chopping blocks. Polls and protesters have no influence. 

I can relate personally to abortion because my father's mother died from a self-induced abortion. Their family lived in poverty. Her husband lost his job when the Larue Iron mine closed, making them homeless when they lost company housing. Father's three sisters had to discontinue their schooling and become housemaids, and he and his two younger siblings were put up for adoption because his father, filled with guilt, died of alcoholism.

Do we want to go back to those days when abortion was illegal?

A simple solution to encourage full-term pregnancy is extended and paid maternal leave, universal health care, child care and paid education including college and technical schools. Poverty must be reduced, and homelessness must be addressed, with family grants and governmental housing.

People are also reading…

If Roe v. Wade is not upheld, then use vasectomies to ensure guilty men also lose their rights.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics