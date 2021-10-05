 Skip to main content

Don't go back to back alley abortion -- Karen Lund
I stand for reproductive rights for women. The crux of the whole issue is who gets to decide which options a woman has when facing an unwanted pregnancy.

Should she have the power to decide based on her health, family and future? Or should others in their arrogance be allowed to say, "No, I have control over your body. You will keep this pregnancy because I think it is the right thing to do"?

Before Roe vs. Wade, many women died each year due to back alley abortions or attempted self-abortions. Remember the bloody coat hanger? Did these young women and their families, often with young children, deserve to suffer in this way? What a travesty.

This is not the America I want to live in, and we are not going back there.

Karen Lund, Mount Horeb

