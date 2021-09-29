Don't gloss over crime in Madison -- Aaron Bock

The recent State Journal editorial "Madison is magnetic: People who vote with their feet keep calling our city home" touted Madison’s potential for growth. While I largely agree with it, it glossed over the growing crime problem and lack of political will to address it.
While I don’t live in Madison, I’m not outside the influence of its policies, which have lately failed to keep criminals in check. I’ve lived here for decades and have never seen shootings, burglaries, carjackings and strong-armed robberies occurring at this frequency. A ton of nervous chatter is on social media, and more than 10 homes in my neighborhood have added security in the last two years.
Madison’s electorate shouldn’t accept this as the new normal. Ideas such as restorative justice, focused interruption and mentorship programs deserve honest discussion. But if short-term solutions such as increasing police funding, disrupting gangs and locking up chronic criminals aren’t implemented, there won’t be tax resources to fund the long-term solutions.
I saw this when I briefly worked in downtown Chicago. Many professionals with families and property to protect fled Chicago as soon as they had the opportunity. The same will happen here unless Madison’s leaders acknowledge that well-funded law enforcement is necessary to keep a growing city safe.