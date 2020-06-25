Don't give violence a voice -- Lea Gough

New about the attacks on a state senator and the destruction of the Wisconsin Capitol grounds and statues make me sad.

I believe in free speech. I believe in self-determination. And I believe we need to not just listen but also hear what other people are saying, especially if we disagree. Otherwise, how can we come to a place where we can work through our problems and differences.

It is shameful that violence and property damage are getting in the way of our collective voices working for change. And the more this happens, the less we as a people will achieve.

Reinforcing hate and fear is not making America great again. It is doing a grave disservice to all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation or lack thereof. Let's not let this unrest sow fear and doubt in the minds and hearts of anyone.

We, as a people, are better than that. We can agree to disagree and still come to common grounds.

Lea Gough, Madison