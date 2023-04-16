Most of us in rural Wisconsin do not want our tax dollars going to billionaire owners and millionaire baseball players.

If the Milwaukee Brewers need $300 million, put a surcharge on the tickets. The average daily attendance for a Brewers game was over 30,000 people. That works out to about 2.4 million people per year. The Brewers say they need the money for maintenance for an additional 13 years. If about 2.4 million people attend per year for 13 years, that comes to over 30 million people. All you have to do is add a $10 surcharge to each ticket and you have raised your $300 million.

The Badgers do this for both football and basketball. You pay anywhere from $100 to $300 per ticket each year just for the right to purchase season tickets. The Brewers threatening to leave is just a bluff. A lot of development is going on in Downtown Milwaukee. The businesses and realtors can also create a fund to keep the Brewers. They will never let the Brewers leave.

The hardworking people in the small towns across Wisconsin should not have to subsidize the billionaire owners. This is another one of the issues that causes the urban vs. rural split.

Jerry Bradley, town of Sun Prairie

