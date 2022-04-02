Don't give Chris Rock a pass for insult -- Randy Zink

The liberal press and entertainment industry have ripped actor Will Smith for reacting to a "little" man who publicly insulted his wife's medical condition.

What was he to do? Stand down and allow comedian Chris Rock to go to family issues that he has no business in? What if Smith's wife were a burn or cancer victim? What if she were disabled? Does Rock get a free pass there, too?

Rock is an insecure man who uses those insecurities as a "kitchen pass" to humiliate others and dig at those who have issues.

It's also a little disturbing that Smith apologized for his actions, but Rock looks at it as a career bonus. Rock listens to others chastise Smith as a bully, and call Rock a victim.

If anyone publicly makes a joke of a disabled or sick family member, I will make sure he thinks twice before doing it again. If it is ignored and passed off as acceptable behavior, it will only open the door for anyone to make fun of anyone's disability.

Randy Zink, Madison