Don't give Biden control of Senate -- Doug Fearing

I’m a supporter of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, but I’m thinking past that. The U.S. Senate hangs in the balance. Do not put it in the hands of the current president.

Prior to President Joe Biden taking office, our nation was nearly energy independent. But in less than two years, we’re back to foreign energy dependence. President Biden is now, just before election, draining the strategic petroleum reserves to lower the price of gas in attempts to sway your vote. Even that won’t help the price of diesel fuel, still over $5 per gallon, which America’s farms and our freight system run on.

Inflation continues to skyrocket. Why? Because the market has been flooded with printed money. Our national debt has increased by $4 trillion since 2020, burying future generations in debt they can’t pay.

President Biden promised to be a uniter, but he hasn’t been. Our exit from Afghanistan was a global embarrassment. Crime has escalated. Our borders are out of control.

On Nov. 8, please vote to keep the Senate out of the hands of President Biden.

Doug Fearing, Portage