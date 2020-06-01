Don't forgot the reason for protests -- Barbara Arnold

Sunday morning’s State Journal headline, “Protest ends in chaos,” frustrated me. The early Saturday afternoon protest ended successfully, peacefully, and respectfully. It was what happened several hours later that was senseless and despicable chaos.

Thanks to Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, for encouraging hundred of volunteers to show up on State Street Sunday morning to help with cleaning up this wanton destruction. Thanks to Erin Beehner and Gina Nolan, white Madison educators who created a Facebook group for the protest to “confront a difficult conversation.” Thanks to our mayor, our City Council president, and our police chief for their comments and thoughtful responses to questions Sunday morning.

Most of all, let us not forget the reason for the protest Saturday afternoon. George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in custody, was murdered by a white police officer. We need to accept responsibility for our silence when attention is diverted from this central issue we must address.

Barbara Arnold, Madison