Don't fault Ron Johnson for providing additional information -- Joe Tripalin

Almost daily, stories or letters attack U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

I get it, he is up for reelection and the Wisconsin State Journal and all the liberals in Dane County want him out. But some of the letters and stories are over the top.

In addition, you hear little about the four-hour panel discussion Johnson held with some of the leaders in the medical world, including Dr. Robert Malone who helped develop the mRNA that is used in the vaccines. The panel discussed the vaccines, their shortfalls and that some of the most vaccinated countries in the world are seeing their hospitals fill up with vaccinated patients sick from the virus.

God forbid anyone would attack the efficacy of the vaccines or acknowledge that our immune response to the virus may be as strong or stronger than the vaccine response. Wake up, people.

I understand that a lot of people don't like Johnson, but he is trying to give people the information they need to make informed decisions.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland